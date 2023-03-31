Poonawalla Fincorp shares to deliver 42% returns in long term, says Anand Rathi2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:30 PM IST
- Shares of financial services company Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) jumped 1.84 per cent to settle at ₹293.15 apiece on the BSE in Friday's trade
With a strong parentage and focus on tech in place, financial services company Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) has the resources to capture considerable market share, said domestic brokerage and research firm Anand Rathi. The brokerage has a 'Buy' call on the stock, with a target price of ₹417, valuing it at 3.0 times FY25 standalone P/BV.
