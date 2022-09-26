Poor IPO-stock performance weighs further on new-issue market

For the batch of traditional IPOs in the U.S. this year, the performance is also disappointing, with roughly 85% trading below offer price, according to Dealogic. Corebridge Financial Inc. recently staged the biggest new listing of the year, but the life-insurance and asset-management unit of American International Group Inc. did little to spark a rebound in the beleaguered IPO market; at $21 a share, the offering was priced at the low end of expectations and as of Friday traded below that.