Popular emerging market FX trade back with global rates peaking5 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:14 AM IST
- Signs that the US economy is slowing down and global interest rates are peaking are setting the stage for investors to revive so-called carry trades in emerging markets
The stars are aligning in favor of a popular currency trade that benefits from attractive yields and low volatility — even as markets come off one of the most turbulent months in years.
