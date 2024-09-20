Popular Foundations IPO:Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Popular Foundations IPO;: On September 13, 2024, the IPO subscription for Popular Foundations began, and it concluded on September 19, 2024.

Pelatro IPO was subscribed 9.21 times with the issue subscribed 14.89 times in the retail category, 3.54 times in Other category by the last day i.e 19 September'2024

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the allocation for the Popular Foundations IPO is anticipated to be completed. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 has been set as the provisional listing date for Popular Foundations IPO on BSE SME.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for the Popular Foundations IPO, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book running lead manager.

Steps to check Popular foundation IPO Allotment Status Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Popular foundation IPO and share price of Popular foundations IPO will be listed on the BSE SME, the investors therefore can check allotment for Pelatro IPO on the Bigshare Services website or the BSE website

Step1- Click on registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step2- Select any one server to know your IPO Allotment Status

Step 3- click on Company selection and from the drop down select the company name Popular foundations Ltd.

Step 4 Select among any from these - Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 5- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 6 Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

The investors can check the status of Popular foundations IPO allotment on the BSE website also entering details in the similar manner Step1- Check on BSE website by clicking on this link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- select Equity option where it asks for issue type.

Step 3- select Issuers name as Popular foundations from the dropdown. Note that the company name will only appear once the allotment is out

Step 3] Enter either the Application No. or PAN number

Step 4] Click Search Button thereafter.

Popular foundations Limited IPO Grey Market premium or GMP Popular foundations Ltd shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Popular foundations has a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0 per share. This demonstrates that Pelato Itd shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.