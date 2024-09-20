Hello User
Popular Foundations IPO:Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Popular Foundations IPO;: On September 13, 2024, the IPO subscription for Popular Foundations began ending on 18 September. Here are the steps to check allotment status online, GMP as focus shifts to listing

Popular Foundations IPO;: On September 13, 2024, the IPO subscription for Popular Foundations began, and it concluded on September 19, 2024.

Pelatro IPO was subscribed 9.21 times with the issue subscribed 14.89 times in the retail category, 3.54 times in Other category by the last day i.e 19 September'2024

On Friday, September 20, 2024, the allocation for the Popular Foundations IPO is anticipated to be completed. Tuesday, September 24, 2024 has been set as the provisional listing date for Popular Foundations IPO on BSE SME.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrant for the Popular Foundations IPO, while Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors Llp is the book running lead manager.

Steps to check Popular foundation IPO Allotment Status

Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the Popular foundation IPO and share price of Popular foundations IPO will be listed on the BSE SME, the investors therefore can check allotment for Pelatro IPO on the Bigshare Services website or the BSE website

Step1- Click on registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd website by clicking on this link

https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step2- Select any one server to know your IPO Allotment Status

Step 3- click on Company selection and from the drop down select the company name Popular foundations Ltd.

Step 4 Select among any from these - Application No., Demat Account or PAN number

Step 5- Enter these details from the option selected

Step 6 Don't forget to enter Captcha code and thereafter click on Submit

The investors can check the status of Popular foundations IPO allotment on the BSE website also entering details in the similar manner

Step1- Check on BSE website by clicking on this link

https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step2- select Equity option where it asks for issue type.

Step 3- select Issuers name as Popular foundations from the dropdown. Note that the company name will only appear once the allotment is out

Step 3] Enter either the Application No. or PAN number

Step 4] Click Search Button thereafter.

Popular foundations Limited IPO Grey Market premium or GMP

Popular foundations Ltd shares are selling at NILL premium in the unlisted market. As per investorgains.com, the IPO of Popular foundations has a grey market premium (GMP) of 0 per share. This demonstrates that Pelato Itd shares are being traded on the grey market at the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
