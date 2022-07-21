Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Despite heavy beating of equity markets, ace investor has done very few changes in its portfolio during April to June 2022. However, he has added a new stock in his portfolio, which is microcap in size and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has stake in the scrip as well. Porinju Veliyath has invested in the counter through his wife Litty Thomas. After the newsbreak of Porinju Veliyath investing in the microcap stock, the stock has hit upper circuit today.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in TCM

As per the shareholding pattern of TCM for April to June 2022, Porinju Veliyath has invested in the microcap stock in the name of his wife Litty Thomas. Her name figures in the individual shareholders of the company. She owns 2,15,000 shares or 2.88 per cent stake in the scrip. However, as per the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 period, her name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, 'Czar of small-cap stocks' added this stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter.

LIC shareholding in TCM

As per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 period, LIC holds 7,92,617 shares, which is 10.60 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

TCM share price history

TCM shares have been hitting upper circuit for the last four sessions. It has delivered around 55 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month. However, the stock was under consolidation during May to mid June 2022. In YTD time, it has delivered 13.50 per cent return whereas in last one year, it has given just 21 per cent return to its shareholders.

This stock has a market cap of ₹35 crore only whereas its current trade volume is just 971. So, this new Porinju Veliyath stock is a microcap low float stock, which is suitable for high risk traders.