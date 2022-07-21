Porinju Veliyath buys stake in LIC-owned stock. Share hits upper circuit

As per the shareholding pattern of TCM for April to June 2022, Porinju Veliyath has invested in the microcap stock in the name of his wife Litty Thomas. Her name figures in the individual shareholders of the company. She owns 2,15,000 shares or 2.88 per cent stake in the scrip. However, as per the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 period, her name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, 'Czar of small-cap stocks' added this stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter.

