Porinju Veliyath buys stake in Nomura-owned stock that has risen 50% in 6 months

Max India share price history

Max India shares are one of those shares on Dalal Street that have delivered stellar return to its positional shareholders. In last one month, this small-cap Porinju Veliyath stock has risen from around ₹95 to ₹102.50 apiece levels, delivering around 7.50 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹68 to ₹102.50 levels, ascending more than 50 per cent in this time. In year-to-date (YTD) time, Max India share price has surged from ₹75 to ₹102.50 per share levels, appreciating around 35 per cent in 2022. In last one year, it has delivered to the tune of 33 per cent return to its positional investors.