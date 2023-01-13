Porinju Veliyath buys stake in this below ₹100 small-cap stock in Q31 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 08:55 AM IST
- Porinju Veliyath's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of this small-cap stock
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: 'Czar of small-cap stocks' has added Max India share in his portfolio during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Max India for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. The shareholding data of the company shows that Porinju Veliyath holds 1.05 per cent stake in the company.
