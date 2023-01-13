Porinju Veliyath portfolio: 'Czar of small-cap stocks' has added Max India share in his portfolio during October to December 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Max India for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. The shareholding data of the company shows that Porinju Veliyath holds 1.05 per cent stake in the company.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Max India

According to shareholding pattern of Max India for December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath holds 4.50 lakh company shares, which is 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath name was not in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, market magnet bought fresh stake in the company during October to December 2022 quarter.

However, it would be difficult to establish whether Porinju Veliyath bought all these shares during recently ended October to December 2022 quarter or he was holding some stake in the company and added some more during recently ended quarter of the current fiscal. As per the shareholding pattern rule, a listed company is bound to share names of all individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company.

Max India share price history

Max India shares are one of the small-cap stocks listed on Dalal Street. Max India share price ended at ₹98.90 on Thursday session on NSE. This small-cap stock has been in uptrend for last few months. In last one month, this Porinju Veliyath owned share has risen to the tune of 6 per cent whereas in last six months, this small-cap share has surged more than 30 per cent.