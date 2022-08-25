Porinju Veliyath buys stake in this multibagger stock. Share rises 10% today2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 02:28 PM IST
- Porinju Veliyath has invested in this multibagger stock in the name of his wife Litty Thomas
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks in India, Porinju Veliyath has added Rubfila International shares in his stock portfolio. The ace Indian investor has bought stake in this stock through a bulk deal on 24th August 2022. In this deal, the marquee investor has invested in this small-cap stock that has more than doubled shareholders' money in rebound after Covid-19 sell-off. After Covid-19 sell-off this stock has shot up from around ₹25 to ₹87 apiece levels, delivering around 250 per cent return to its shareholders in this little over two years time. So, Rubfila International shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last two years.