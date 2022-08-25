Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks in India, Porinju Veliyath has added Rubfila International shares in his stock portfolio. The ace Indian investor has bought stake in this stock through a bulk deal on 24th August 2022. In this deal, the marquee investor has invested in this small-cap stock that has more than doubled shareholders' money in rebound after Covid-19 sell-off. After Covid-19 sell-off this stock has shot up from around ₹25 to ₹87 apiece levels, delivering around 250 per cent return to its shareholders in this little over two years time. So, Rubfila International shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in last two years.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Rubfila International Ltd

As per the details of bulk deal available on official BSE website, Porinju Veliyath has bought stake in the small-cap company. Ace Indian investor has invested in this multibagger stock in the name of his wife Litty Thomas. As per the bulk deal details, Porinju Veliyath has bought 280,000 lakh company shares paying ₹78.39 apiece. Hence, Porinju Veliyath has invested ₹2,19,49,200 in this multibagger small-cap stock to add this stock in his portfolio.

According to the shareholding pattern of Rubfila International Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath or his wife Litty Thomas don't have any stake in the company. This means, Porinju Veliyath has added this small-cap multibagger stock in his stock portfolio by investing whopping ₹2,19,49,200 in this company.

Rubfila International share price history

After ushering in the new year 2022, this multibagger stock climbed to its life-time high of ₹129 apiece levels on BSE. But, after climbing to its new peak, this multibagger stock has remained under the sell-off pressure since then. However, Porinju Veliyath buying stake in the scrip has attracted buying interest from the market bulls that got reflected in today's rise of the Rubfila International shares from around ₹79 to ₹87 apiece levels, logging more than 10 per cent in single session. During covid-19 sell-off, this small-cap stock made its closing low of ₹24.30 apiece in April 2022 and then give sharp upside movement in post-Covid rally. The stock went on to scale up to ₹129 in January 2022, giving around 5 times rise in those near two years.