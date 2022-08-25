Porinju Veliyath buys stake in this multibagger stock. Share rises 10% today

After ushering in the new year 2022, this multibagger stock climbed to its life-time high of ₹129 apiece levels on BSE. But, after climbing to its new peak, this multibagger stock has remained under the sell-off pressure since then. However, Porinju Veliyath buying stake in the scrip has attracted buying interest from the market bulls that got reflected in today's rise of the Rubfila International shares from around ₹79 to ₹87 apiece levels, logging more than 10 per cent in single session. During covid-19 sell-off, this small-cap stock made its closing low of ₹24.30 apiece in April 2022 and then give sharp upside movement in post-Covid rally. The stock went on to scale up to ₹129 in January 2022, giving around 5 times rise in those near two years.

