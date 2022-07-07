Porinju Veliyath portfolio: After outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war and fear of slowdown looming around, global equity markets including the Dalal Street has been under sell-off pressure. In YTD time, Sensex and Nifty has fallen to the tune of 10.50 per cent. In year-to-date time, BSE small-cap index has fallen more than 14 per cent whereas BSE Mid-cap index has corrected around 10.70 per cent. So, small-cap stocks have received maximum beating in this weak markets. But, despite such fall in small-cap stocks, ace investor Porinju Veliyath has kept his faith in one of his portfolio stocks. The czar of small-cap stocks has kept his shareholding in Kaya shares unchanged in recently ended June 2022 quarter despite 35 per cent correction in the stock in 2022.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Kaya

Porinju Veliyath has invested in the company through EQ India Funds. As per the shareholding pattern of Kaya Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, EQ India Funds holds 2 lakh small-cap company shares, which is 1.53 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In January to March 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath's EQ India Funds used to held same 2 lakh shares or 1.53 per cent stake in the company. This means, czar of small-cap stocks has kept his faith in the small-cap stock despite heavy beating in recent sessions.

In March 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath had raised his stake in this small-cap stock as he was holding 1.75 lakh shares of the company in December 2021 quarter.

Kaya share price history

In last one month, this Porinju Veliyath share has fallen from around ₹305 to ₹280 apiece levels, recording around 8 per cent dip in this period. Likewise, in year-to-date time, this small-cap stock has corrected from around ₹427 to ₹280 apiece levels, logging near 35 per cent dip this year. This small-cap stock has been nosediving since mid-October 2021.

Current market cap of this Porinju Veliyath stock is ₹365 crore and its current trade volume is 4,523, which is almost half of its last 20 days average volume of 8,599. Its 52-week high is ₹575.20 and its 52-week low is ₹243 apiece.