Porinju Veliyath keeps faith in this small-cap stock despite 35% YTD loss

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: After outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war and fear of slowdown looming around, global equity markets including the Dalal Street has been under sell-off pressure. In YTD time, Sensex and Nifty has fallen to the tune of 10.50 per cent. In year-to-date time, BSE small-cap index has fallen more than 14 per cent whereas BSE Mid-cap index has corrected around 10.70 per cent. So, small-cap stocks have received maximum beating in this weak markets. But, despite such fall in small-cap stocks, ace investor Porinju Veliyath has kept his faith in one of his portfolio stocks. The czar of small-cap stocks has kept his shareholding in Kaya shares unchanged in recently ended June 2022 quarter despite 35 per cent correction in the stock in 2022.

