Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Kerala Ayurveda shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Indian stock market in last one year. However, there seems more steam in this small-cap multibagger stock. Czar of small-cap stocks Porinju Veliyath has bought fresh shares of this multibagger stock, raising stake in the small-cap company from 3.18 per cent to 4.16 per cent.

As per the BSE bulk deals detail available on official website of the Indian bourses, Porinju Veliyath has bought 1,03,231 company shares paying ₹151.87 per equity share. This means, ace investor of the Indian stock market has pumped ₹1,56,77,691.97 or around ₹1.56 crore in this multibagger stock. Porinju eliyath executed this deal via bulk buying on 4th October 2023.

After this stock market news outbreak, Kerala Ayurveda shares witnessed huge buying interest during morning deals. The small-cap multibagger stock soon hit 5 per cent upper circuit after climbing to intraday high of ₹159.85 apiece. This intraday high is new life-time high of this Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd for April to June 2023 quarter, Porinju Veliayath's name figures in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Porinju Veliyath has added more shares in the porfolio by buying 1,03,231 fresh shares of the company. In June 2023 shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, Porinju Veliyath holds 3,36,000 shares or 3.18 per cent stake in the company.

After addition of fresh 1,03,231 shares, Porinju Veliyath shareholding in this multibagger stock has surged to 4,39,231 company shares, which is 4.157 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Kerala Ayurveda share price history

As mentioned above, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent years. In YTD time, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹110 to ₹159.85 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 45 per cent in this time. In last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹72 to ₹159.85 per share levels, delivering around 125 per cent in this time.

In post-Covid rebound, this is one of the fast moving stocks in Porinju Veliyath portfolio. In last three and half years, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around ₹32 to ₹159.85 levels, logging around 400 per cent rise in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

