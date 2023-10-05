Porinju Veliyath portfolio: ‘Czar of small-cap stocks’ buys stake in this multibagger stock. Shares hit life-time high
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: After addition of fresh shares in portfolio, Czar of small-cap stocks has raised his shareholding in this multibagger stock from 3.18% to 4.16%
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Kerala Ayurveda shares are one of the multibagger stocks delivered by Indian stock market in last one year. However, there seems more steam in this small-cap multibagger stock. Czar of small-cap stocks Porinju Veliyath has bought fresh shares of this multibagger stock, raising stake in the small-cap company from 3.18 per cent to 4.16 per cent.
