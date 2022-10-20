Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Investor books profit in small-cap pharma stock1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 12:13 PM IST
- Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Investor's name is missing in shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY23
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks, Porinju Veliyath has booked profit in his pharma stock Cupid Ltd. Ace investor's name is missing from the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2022 period. However, his company's name Equity Intelligence India private Limited was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter.