Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks, Porinju Veliyath has booked profit in his pharma stock Cupid Ltd. Ace investor's name is missing from the shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2022 period. However, his company's name Equity Intelligence India private Limited was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Cupid

According to Cupid's shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 period, Porinju Veliyath's company's name is missing whereas it was present in the shareholding pattern of the company for Q1FY22 period. In shareholding pattern of the company for first quarter of the current fiscal, Porinju Veliyath was holding 1.70 lakh shares of the company, which was 1.27 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

This means, founder of the Equity Intelligence India booked profit in this small-cap pharma stock or he sold out shares of the company to an extent that brought down his shareholding in the pharma company below 1 per cent of the total paid up capital of the company.

As per the stock exchange rule, it is mandatory for the listed company to share the names of each and every shareholder who owns 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, they are not bound to share the details of buying and selling of stocks. So, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the investor sold out his entire share in the company or he booked partial profit in the company. But, it's for sure that Czar of small-cap stock has booked profit in this small-cap pharma stock during second quarter of the current fiscal.

Cupid share price history

The medical research company's stock has delivered muted return to its positional shareholders. In last six months, this small-cap stock has shed near 15 per cent whereas in YTD time, it has delivered 4 per cent return to its investors. In fact, in last one year, it has given zero return to its shareholders.