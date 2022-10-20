Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Investor books profit in small-cap pharma stock

As per the stock exchange rule, it is mandatory for the listed company to share the names of each and every shareholder who owns 1 per cent or more shares of the company. However, they are not bound to share the details of buying and selling of stocks. So, it would be difficult to ascertain whether the investor sold out his entire share in the company or he booked partial profit in the company. But, it's for sure that Czar of small-cap stock has booked profit in this small-cap pharma stock during second quarter of the current fiscal.