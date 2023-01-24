Porinju Veliyath buys shares of this multibagger smallcap stock

Meanwhile, the well-know investor also picked up fresh stake in another small cap company Max India during the quarter under review. As per the shareholding pattern of Max India for recently ended December 2022 quarter, Porinju Veliyath's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. The shareholding data of the company shows that Veliyath holds 1.05 per cent stake in the company. Max India Ltd is the holding company for Max Healthcare, Max Bupa Health Insurance and Antara Senior Living. It is part of the multi-business conglomerate, Max.