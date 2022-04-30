Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Multibagger stock gives 350% return in one year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: According to Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shareholding pattern for Q4 FY2021-22, ace investor holds 3,00,000 shares, which is 1.20 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is one of the portfolio stocks in which, the czar of small-cap stocks has raised stake during January to March 2022 quarter. The aviation stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. Investor Porinju Veliyath raised his shareholding in this aviation company from 1.07 per cent to 1.20 per cent during Q4FY22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd is one of the portfolio stocks in which, the czar of small-cap stocks has raised stake during January to March 2022 quarter. The aviation stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. Investor Porinju Veliyath raised his shareholding in this aviation company from 1.07 per cent to 1.20 per cent during Q4FY22.
Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd
According to Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd shareholding pattern for Q4 FY2021-22, Porinju Veliyath holds 3,00,000 shares, which is 1.20 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. In Q3FY22, Porinju Veliyath was holding 2,68,000 shares or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. This means, Porinju Veliyath the investor has bought 32,000 new shares of the company or 0.13 per cent stake during January to March 2022 quarter. However, it can't be ascertained whether the investor bought all these shares in one shot or he bought these new shares in a calibrated manner as shareholding pattern doesn't divulge details of stock buy and sell.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd share price history
After ushering in new year 2022, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio share has remained under consolidation zone as the stock has delivered only 8 per cent return in year-to-date time. However, after the newsbreak of Porinju Veliyath raising stake in the stock came out, the stock gained attraction of bulls and in last one month it has surged near 25 per cent. however, in last 6 months, this stock has risen from around ₹83 to ₹137, logging near 65 per cent rise in this period. However, in last one year, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio share has surged from ₹31.35 to ₹137, appreciating to the tune of 350 per cent in this period.