Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Small-cap Czar raises stake in multibagger pharma stock that has surged 200% in one year
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Small-cap Czar raised his stake in multibagger pharma stock from 4.82% to 5.18% during Q4FY24
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Kerala Ayurveda shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year time. This small-cap multibagger stock has risen over 200 percent in one year and around 325 percent in the last five years. However, the Czar of small-cap stocks in India, Porinju Veliyath is still bullish on this multibagger pharma stock. The Indian fund manager who manages his fund and investors' portfolio in his fund management company Equity Intelligence India Private Limited, has raised a stake in Kerala Ayurveda during the recently ended March 2024 quarter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started