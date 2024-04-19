Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Kerala Ayurveda shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year time. This small-cap multibagger stock has risen over 200 percent in one year and around 325 percent in the last five years. However, the Czar of small-cap stocks in India, Porinju Veliyath is still bullish on this multibagger pharma stock. The Indian fund manager who manages his fund and investors' portfolio in his fund management company Equity Intelligence India Private Limited, has raised a stake in Kerala Ayurveda during the recently ended March 2024 quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda for the recently ended March 2024 quarter, Porinju Veliyath has raised his stake in the small-cap company from 4.82 percent to 5.18 percent. This means the Czar of small-cap stocks raised a stake in the pharma company by adding 0.36 percent additional shares of the company to his stock portfolio.

Porinju Veliyath shareholding in Kerala Ayurveda According to the shareholding pattern of Kerala Ayurveda for the January to March 2024 quarter, Porinju Veliyath holds 6.23 lakh company shares, which is 5.18 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, as of 31st December 2023, Porinju Veliyath was owning 5.36 lakh shares or a 4.82 percent stake in the company. This means Porinju Veliyath bought 87 lakh more shares of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd during Q4FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kerala Ayurveda share price history After ushering in the new year 2024, this Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock has remained in base building mode. However, Kerala Ayurveda shares are one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. This multibagger pharma stock has risen from nearly ₹91 to ₹276 apiece level on BSE, recording over a 200 percent rise in this time frame. In the last five years, Kerala Ayurveda share price has appreciated from around ₹65 to ₹276 per share level, delivering to the tune of 325 percent return to its positional shareholders in this period.

The small-cap multibagger stock has a market cap of ₹330 crore and its current trade volume on BSE is 3,675 only. This means the small-cap stock is a low float stock and it can move either way on a small trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹329.75 whereas its 52-week low is ₹89 apiece.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

