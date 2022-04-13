This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have bought 7,000 Duroply shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the plywood manufacturing company from the open market
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Ace investor and fund manger Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have raised stake in their multibagger portfolio stock Duroply Industries. The investor duo have bought 7,000 Duroply shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the plywood manufacturing company from the open market. After the fresh buying of Duroply stocks from the open market net shareholding of the small-cap czar and his wife has gone up to 5.61 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. Once the news become public, Duroply share price attracted bulk buying and hit 10 per cent upper circuit of ₹132.60 per share levels within few minutes of stock market opening bell today.
Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 is still awaited but in its exchange communication, Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have revealed that they have not bought any fresh shares of the company during January to March 2022 quarter. In this exchange communication, both investors have claimed that prior to buying these 7000 shares of Duroply, they together held 5.50 per cent stake in the company (2,00,533 shares or 3.10 per cent stake by Porinju Veliyath and 1,55,000 shares or 2.40 per cent stake by Litty Thomas). As per the Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, both of them together hold 5.50 per cent stake in the company.
Duroply share price today opened with an upside gap and hit upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening. However, the stock has remained cash cow for its shareholders in last one year. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, it has risen from ₹45.80 to ₹132.60 apiece levels, appreciating around 190 per cent in this period.