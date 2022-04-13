Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 is still awaited but in its exchange communication, Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have revealed that they have not bought any fresh shares of the company during January to March 2022 quarter. In this exchange communication, both investors have claimed that prior to buying these 7000 shares of Duroply, they together held 5.50 per cent stake in the company (2,00,533 shares or 3.10 per cent stake by Porinju Veliyath and 1,55,000 shares or 2.40 per cent stake by Litty Thomas). As per the Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, both of them together hold 5.50 per cent stake in the company.