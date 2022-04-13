Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Porinju Veliyath raises stake in this multibagger stock. Share hits upper circuit

Porinju Veliyath raises stake in this multibagger stock. Share hits upper circuit

Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas now hold 5.61 per cent stake in the plywood manufacturing company. Photo: Porinju Veliyath twitter
1 min read . 13 Apr 2022 Asit Manohar

  • Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have bought 7,000 Duroply shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the plywood manufacturing company from the open market

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Ace investor and fund manger Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have raised stake in their multibagger portfolio stock Duroply Industries. The investor duo have bought 7,000 Duroply shares or 0.11 per cent stake in the plywood manufacturing company from the open market. After the fresh buying of Duroply stocks from the open market net shareholding of the small-cap czar and his wife has gone up to 5.61 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. Once the news become public, Duroply share price attracted bulk buying and hit 10 per cent upper circuit of 132.60 per share levels within few minutes of stock market opening bell today.

Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for January to March 2022 is still awaited but in its exchange communication, Porinju Veliyath and his wife Litty Thomas have revealed that they have not bought any fresh shares of the company during January to March 2022 quarter. In this exchange communication, both investors have claimed that prior to buying these 7000 shares of Duroply, they together held 5.50 per cent stake in the company (2,00,533 shares or 3.10 per cent stake by Porinju Veliyath and 1,55,000 shares or 2.40 per cent stake by Litty Thomas). As per the Duroply Industries shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, both of them together hold 5.50 per cent stake in the company.

Duroply share price history

Duroply share price today opened with an upside gap and hit upper circuit within few minutes of stock market opening. However, the stock has remained cash cow for its shareholders in last one year. It is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021. In last one year, it has risen from 45.80 to 132.60 apiece levels, appreciating around 190 per cent in this period.