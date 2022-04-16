Porinju Veliyath raises stake in small-cap multibagger stock in Q4FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Czar of small-cap stocks has raised his stake in the non-military aerospace company from 1.07 per cent to 1.20 per cent in Q4FY22
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Despite high volatility in secondary market, Czar of small-cap stocks Porinju Veliyath has raised stake in a good number of his portfolio stocks. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd or TAAL is one of those Porinju Veliyath portfolio stocks in which the fund manager has raised stake in Q4FY22. The marquee investor has raised his stake in the non-military aerospace company from 1.07 per cent to 1.20 per cent in January to March 2022 quarter. Ace investor has probably raised stake in the counter as the multibagger stock has been under consolidation phase since beginning of the new year 2022.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Porinju Veliyath portfolio: Despite high volatility in secondary market, Czar of small-cap stocks Porinju Veliyath has raised stake in a good number of his portfolio stocks. Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd or TAAL is one of those Porinju Veliyath portfolio stocks in which the fund manager has raised stake in Q4FY22. The marquee investor has raised his stake in the non-military aerospace company from 1.07 per cent to 1.20 per cent in January to March 2022 quarter. Ace investor has probably raised stake in the counter as the multibagger stock has been under consolidation phase since beginning of the new year 2022.
As per shareholding pattern of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited for January to March 2022, Porinju Veliyath holds 3 lakh company stocks, which is around 1.20 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Porinju Veliyath was holding 2.68 lakh share or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Porinju Veliyath raised his stake in this non-military aerospace multibagger stock buying 32,000 shares of the company or 0.13 per cent stake during January to March 2022. However, it can't be ascertained whether the Czar of small-cap stocks bought all these shares in one shot or he raised stake in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern doesn't give details of buy or sell of stocks.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Taneja Aerospace share price history
Taneja Aerospace shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹29 to ₹137 apiece levels, logging to the tune of 365 per cent appreciation in this period. In April 2020, the stock was oscillating around ₹20 and today it has ascended around ₹137, which means the stock has ascended near 7 times in last two years delivering around 600 per cent return to its shareholders in this period.