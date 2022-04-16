Porinju Veliyath raises stake in small-cap multibagger stock in Q4FY22

As per shareholding pattern of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Limited for January to March 2022, Porinju Veliyath holds 3 lakh company stocks, which is around 1.20 per cent of total paid-up capital of the company. However, in December 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Porinju Veliyath was holding 2.68 lakh share or 1.07 per cent stake in the company. So, Porinju Veliyath raised his stake in this non-military aerospace multibagger stock buying 32,000 shares of the company or 0.13 per cent stake during January to March 2022. However, it can't be ascertained whether the Czar of small-cap stocks bought all these shares in one shot or he raised stake in a calibrated manner because shareholding pattern doesn't give details of buy or sell of stocks.

