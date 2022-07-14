Porinju Veliyath raises stake in small-cap plywood stock. Share rises 6%

As mentioned earlier, BSE listed Duroply Industries Ltd is a small-cap company with market capital of ₹97 crore only. Its current trade volume is 14,720, which is almost double of its last 20 days average trade volume of 6,141. So, the stock is a low float stock, which may give sharp movement on a single trigger as we witnessed today. 52-week high of this small-cap Porinju Veliyath stock is ₹162 whereas its 52-week low is ₹76 apiece. It has delivered 23 per cent YTD return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has given near 40 per cent return to its stock investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}