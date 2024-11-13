Two port stocks stand out on the charts. Is Adani Ports one of them?

Seamec Ltd: Strong technical signals

Seamec has been showing strong signs of growth lately. It’s been consolidating within a long-term ascending triangle pattern, and a recent breakout has further strengthened its bullish outlook. Currently, the stock price has solid support at its previous breakout level and the 50-week moving average. And there’s more—the 14-period relative strength index (RSI) shows a bullish divergence, often suggesting a possible reversal from recent declines. If you’re considering stocks in this sector, Seamec Ltd deserves a closer look.