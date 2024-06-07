Portfolio optimisation: Experts recommend over 50% investment in equities; how much should you allocate to gold, debt?
Indian markets recover impressively post election turbulence, surging by 6%. RBI revises FY25 GDP growth forecast to 7.2%. Experts recommend diversified portfolio with 50% in equities, 10-35% in gold, and 15-25% in fixed income to optimise returns amidst volatility.
After the initial turbulence sparked by the tightly contested Lok Sabha election, the Indian market has staged an impressive recovery over the past three sessions. Surging by a remarkable 6 percent during this period, the benchmark indices exhibited resilience and regained lost ground.
