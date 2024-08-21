Portfolio reshuffle: Private banks, consumption stocks find favour with funds
SummarySome sectors that have led the rally for the past two years appear to be richly valued. Hence, capital goods, engineering and public sector stocks may not beat their benchmarks in the near term.
Fund managers are leaning toward private banks and defensive sectors such as consumption and pharmaceuticals with attractive valuations and steering clear of the capital goods, defence, and infrastructure sectors, which have surged rapidly.