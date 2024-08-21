Portfolio reshuffle: Private banks, consumption stocks find favour with funds

Fund managers are leaning toward private banks and defensive sectors such as consumption and pharmaceuticals with attractive valuations and steering clear of the capital goods, defence, and infrastructure sectors, which have surged rapidly.

Interest in the pharma and healthcare sectors is undeniable, with the Nifty Pharma index rallying 17% and the Nifty Healthcare index jumping 16% in the past three months. The Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, and Nifty IT indices gained 6-25% during this period, whereas the S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up about 9%.

In July, capital goods stocks made up 10.3% of the assets managed by mutual funds, compared with 11% in May. Holdings in consumer and pharma and healthcare stocks edged up to 16.2% from 15.7%, and to 8.3% from 8%, respectively.

Mutual funds also increased their IT exposure to 10.3% in July from 8.6%, as per data compiled by Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

Supportive valuations

Some sectors that led the rally for the past two years appear to be richly valued and so certain stocks in capital goods, engineering and public sector may not create alpha (ability to beat the market or benchmark index) in the near term, said Gaurav Dua, senior VP and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. On the other hand, valuations are supportive in healthcare, private banks and select consumer stocks.

“Thus, we have seen some of the fund managers readjust their portfolios," Dua said.

Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, noted that fund managers seem to gravitate towards sectors that may not be undervalued even though they are vulnerable to potential selloffs. This vulnerability, he said, could stem from exaggerated estimations of potential or high ownership by non-institutional players.

“Moreover, the government's pivot from prioritising capital expenditure and infrastructure to focusing on rural and job creation suggests that the conducive conditions for the former themes (capital goods, engineering, infrastructure, power, defence sectors) are less prevalent now. Conversely, the previously underperforming consumption sector may revive due to this policy focus shift," Relli explained.

Analysts said private banks hold potential since they are trading at below-average valuations.

“The risk-reward in private sector banks is currently attractive, with stocks trading below their 5- and 10-year average valuations. These lenders are showing double-digit growth, outpacing banking industry growth," said Karthikraj Lakshmanan, senior vice president and fund manager-equity at UTI AMC.

He added that although their return on equity (RoEs) have dipped slightly due to leverage coming down post-Covid, they remain reasonably strong. Additionally, with a better monsoon this year, rural recovery is expected, which may help consumer companies with a higher rural exposure.

Relli said despite the challenges faced in mobilising deposits and early signs of stress in asset quality, he has a positive outlook on private banks.

“These challenges are already factored into their pricing," Relli said.

Moreover, private banks have demonstrated an improved RoE in FY24, surpassing the BSE500 and industrial sectors, indicating that the worst might be in the past for private banks, he observed.

Regarding capital goods, defence, infrastructure, and power, while growth is evident, the question remains: Are valuations still attractive?

Some experts have flagged the exuberant valuations in capital goods, defence, infrastructure, and power. The current price-to-earnings ratio of the BSE Capital Goods index is at 47.64 times, well above the five-year average of 29.5 and the 10-year average of 28.81, according to Bloomberg data.

"When you consider both factors, these sectors have likely outperformed significantly, making the risk-reward less favourable," Lakshmanan added.

So, he holds an overweight position in private banks and information technology. Lakshmanan prefers consumer durables/retail over fast-moving consumer goods and is overweight on the former. While he sees healthcare stocks as reasonably valued, he advises caution in the power sector, suggesting it is wiser to increase weight when valuations are more reasonable.

Flip side

Nonetheless, there are some fund managers who look at things differently.

A major shift in the Indian economy is the move from a service-driven model to a manufacturing-driven one. While the past decade was consumption-focused, this one will blend consumption with investments, said Ashish Naik, fund manager at Axis Mutual Fund.

Investment opportunities abound in capital expenditure and infrastructure. Unlike services, large-scale manufacturing requires diverse infrastructure—power, water, ports, and roads. Setting up mobile or auto manufacturing units also drives demand for ancillary services, creating a broader growth narrative.

“These investments are generally long term, which is why many stocks in this sector may seem expensive in the short term," he said.

If these companies sustain their growth and achieve higher targets, they could deliver substantial returns. He said this trend could persist for a decade or more, driving major shifts and creating numerous sub-themes and sub-sectors in the market.

“To that extent, I am overweight on these sectors," Naik said.

In recent years, there has been a strong uptick in high-end consumption, leading to a K-shaped economic recovery.

“Eventually, we should also see growth in the lower segments of the economy. And an increased spending in the rural sector could stimulate growth in various other sectors," he said.