Supportive valuations

Some sectors that led the rally for the past two years appear to be richly valued and so certain stocks in capital goods, engineering and public sector may not create alpha (ability to beat the market or benchmark index) in the near term, said Gaurav Dua, senior VP and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. On the other hand, valuations are supportive in healthcare, private banks and select consumer stocks.