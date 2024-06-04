Position portfolio for the long term
Summary
- People have been building derivatives positions for quite some time in the market. The outstanding position in F&O swelled to ten times the daily trading volume. Unwinding of these positions added to Tuesday's volatility
The current market volatility and correction in both the Sensex and the Nifty is an outcome of the Lok Sabha election results. It fell short of the general expectations of market players being built up in the last two weeks and also exit poll results, due to which the markets have been volatile, with bears emerging and building short positions. After the exit poll results, the market rise was attributed to short covering by bears. Tuesday’s significant fall could largely be attributed to the election result falling short of expectations.