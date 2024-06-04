Position portfolio for the long term

One must also keep in mind that Indian markets have been one of the best-performing markets in the world. And most of the returns got front-loaded, on the expectation of a thumping majority for the current government and the fast tracking of economic growth for the future. This frontloading of returns, in fact, did put a question on the attractiveness of the Indian capital market adjusted for growth and earnings. As the school of thought exists, any big correction in the market will never come with a warning. Therefore, the current volatility should be seen in that light, and the market has finally found some reason to correct itself, reducing the excess in valuations built in the last six months or so, based on high expectations.