Positron Energy IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Positron Energy IPO: The book built issue of ₹51.21 crores. that comprises of fresh issue of 20.48 lakh shares saw bidding start from 12, August, 2024 and end on 14, August, 2024. The allotment for the Positron Energy IPO is expected to be finalized on today, 16 August, 2024. The proposed listing date of the Positron Energy IPO is set on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 on NSE SME.

Here's how to check the allotment status Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the Positron Energy IPO and hence allotment status can be checked on the Link Intime India Private Ltd website or the NSE website too in the following ways.

Step-1 Go to Link Intime India website and click

Step-2- Select the IPO name “Positron Energy IPO” from the dropdown

(Note the IPO name will appear only when allotment is out)

Step-3- Enter any one of these - i.e Pan Number, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or account number with IFSC code

Step 4- press Enter

In a similar way applicants can check from the NSE Site for allotment

Positron Energy IPO --GMP or the Grey Market Premium For the Positron Energy IPO, the grey market premium, or GMP, is +240. This indicates that Positron Energy shares were trading at a premium of ₹240 on the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

This indicates that the market is willing to pay ₹240 more and market is expecting listing of Positron Energy IPO at ₹490, which is 96% premium considering the upper band of issue price of ₹250.

Positron Energy IPO: Strong Subscription Positron Energy IPO was subscribed 414.86 timmes by 14 August, 2024 (Day 3). The public issue had been subscribed 351.90 times in the retail category, 231.41 times in the QIB category, and 805.84 times in the NII category.