Post budget, government rakes in Rs16,000 cr via dividends, buybacks, OFS

MUMBAI: Since the government presented the Union Budget on 1 February, when finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs1.75 tn, about 24 public sector companies have announced dividend payouts , buyback and offer for sale, helping the government garner almost Rs16,000 crore.

A total of 22 companies have announced dividends, aggregating to Rs13,715 crore. Three public sector units (PSUs) have announced buyback worth Rs1,228 crore.

In the first week of March, the government sold stake worth Rs1,095 crore in Ircon International via an offer for sale. It also plans to sell around 16% stake in Tata Communications worth Rs5,329 crore.

Coal India is the largest dividend payer to the government with Rs2,037 crore, followed by Bharat Petroleum Corp and NMDC Ltd Rs1,838 crore and Rs1,552 crore respectively.

Recently, the government instructed to public sector entities to give out dividends to stakeholders on a quarterly basis, rather than half yearly or annual.

For fiscal 2021, the government has revised its divestment target to Rs32,000 crore from a massive Rs2.10 trillion set earlier. Analysts say the government is unlikely to achieve a target of divestment this year, but fiscal 2022 looks promising.

Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, had said that the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, BPCL, Shipping Corp, Container Corporation, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, Pawan Hans, Air India, among others, would be completed during the year.

Besides IDBI Bank, the government also plans to privatise two public sector banks and one general insurance company in the year, she had said.

Following this, PSU stocks have enjoyed a bull run. Among 58 stocks in BSE PSU Index, 41 have seen double- and triple-digit gains. Hindustan Copper has surged most with a 150% rally.

