Post covid-19, don’t forget about healthcare stocks
- Industry should be in a strong position long after the worst of the pandemic is over
The business of healthcare looks as strong as ever. But lately, health stocks are a very different story.
Through Thursday, health stocks have returned about 7% so far this year. That lags behind the S&P 500 by about 5 percentage points. A broad index of small biotechnology shares is down so far this year, as other similarly speculative assets have surged. That underperformance belies the reality that the health economy, which accounts for nearly 18% of gross domestic product, is largely back to normal after a year of pandemic-driven disruption.
