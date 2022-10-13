The Government of India (GoI) has introduced e-passbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank scheme. Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan informed about the launch of this facility for Post Office Savings Bank account holders. After the launch of this facility, Post Office savings account holders will be able to access their Post Office Savings Bank account passbook online.

Announcing about the launch of e-passbook facility for Post Office Bank scheme, Devusinh Chauhan tweeted, "The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched ‘e-passbook facility’ for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today."

See Devusinh Chauhan's tweet below:

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji stresses that Technology should be used to deliver quick and transparent citizen-centric services. In line with this vision, launched ‘e-passbook facility’ for Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) schemes today. pic.twitter.com/vdOfaw7PdA — Devusinh Chauhan (@devusinh) October 12, 2022

After the launch of e-passbook facility, Post Office Savings Bank scheme is expected to become more digitized as account holders will be able to know the transaction history for any period of their wish. Earlier, this was restricted to mini statement only. Now, a post office savings account holder will be able to access one's account statement on their own and now they need not to visit the post office for the same.

Here is how to access Post Office Savings Bank account passbook via e-passbook facility:

1] Login at the Post Office app;

2] Go to mobile banking;

3] Fill in your account credentials;

4] Click at 'Go' button;

5] You will be redirected to the dashboard of post office account;

6] here you will get an option to check balance and statement;

7] Click at statement;

8] You will get mini statement and account statement option;

9] Click at statement option;

10] Choose period for which you want to see your post office account passbook statement;

11] Download the statement; and

12] Save it for future references.

Therefore, after the launch of this 'e-passbook facility', Post Office Savings Bank account holders will have access to their entire account passbook instead of mini statement only.

