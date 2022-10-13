Post Office Savings Bank account holder can now check passbook online. How to do2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 12:46 PM IST
- Post Office Savings Bank accountholders can now access their entire account statement
The Government of India (GoI) has introduced e-passbook facility for Post Office Savings Bank scheme. Union Minister of State for Communication, Devusinh Chauhan informed about the launch of this facility for Post Office Savings Bank account holders. After the launch of this facility, Post Office savings account holders will be able to access their Post Office Savings Bank account passbook online.