Post assembly election results, markets to shift focus to Covid and earnings

As various parameters suggest a second wave peak in Maharashtra anytime from now to the end of May, analysts at CLSA foresee chances of some relaxation of the current lockdown measures sometime around mid-May and mid-Jun 2021. “These parallels from other countries indicate the market may start seeing some positive signs on the Covid-19 front in the coming weeks. This, along with a pick-up in vaccinations and not so bad management commentary during the ongoing results season may allay the worst fears for investors regarding the impact from a second wave of the virus," Vikash Kumar Jain, analyst, CLSA said in a note on 28 April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}