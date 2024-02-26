Post strong Nvidia results and a tech rally, UBS believes tech rally has room to run
Despite a 24 percent advance in the tech-heavy Nasdaq since late October last year, UBS continues to see a potential for further gains in technology stocks, especially those that would benefit from the AI revolution.
Investor sentiment received a boost after Nvidia’s quarterly results came out stronger than the most bullish expectations. For the quarter ending in January, the chipmaker’s revenue of $22.1 billion beat consensus estimates, with earnings exceeding expectations by over 10 percent. More importantly, the company gave strong revenue guidance of USD 24bn for the quarter ending in April, on solid artificial intelligence (AI) demand. Post the December quarter results, Nvidia surged 16 percent- making it the third-biggest S&P 500 company. It also hit $2 trillion in market valuation for the first time on February 23.
