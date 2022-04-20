Pot investors have little to celebrate on 4/20 cannabis holiday

However, it might be easier for institutional investors to own the stocks. Today, it is difficult to get a bank to act as custodian for U.S. cannabis stocks, so institutional ownership can be as low as 1% for even the best growers. Instead, major investors including BlackRock and Vanguard get exposure to the industry through proxies such as Innovative Industrial Properties, a cannabis-focused real-estate investment trust that has 73% institutional ownership, according to FactSet data. This matters for retail shareholders too: They probably won’t see big gains until institutional buyers can pile in and improve valuations.

