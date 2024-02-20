Potential Multibagger: After a 49% decline from listing price, AMSEC sees over 119% upside in Ideaforge in 2 years
Last week (Feb14), Ideaforge hit its record low of ₹689, down 49% from its listing price (record high) and up just 2.5% from its IPO price. Despite such a dismal performance, Asian Market Securities (AMSEC) sees the stock delivering multi-bagger returns by December 2026.
One of the most successful listings of 2023, Ideaforge Technology is now trading at ₹732, just 9 percent higher from its IPO price of ₹672. The stock doubled versus its IPO price while debuting in July 2023 and hit a record high of ₹1,344 (100% premium to IPO price) on its listing day but has seen a downward trend since then.
