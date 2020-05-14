MUMBAI: Shares of power companies on Thursday surged after the government announced ₹90,000 crore liquidity lifeline for the sector.

Adani Power Ltd gained 10%, Tata Power Co Ltd 8%, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd 8%, Torrent Power 4%, and Adani Transmission 3%. Power Finance Corp (PFC) and REC Ltd fell around 1% each, while NTPC Ltd declined 3%.

"This is positive for the power sector as a whole. NTPC may see some earnings impact," said Jefferies India in a note to its investors.

Additional funding lines by PFC and REC to power distribution companies will be backed by state government guarantees and ₹90,000 crore of lending can add 15% to loans and reduce immediate risk, but spreads could be low, Jefferies added.

The government on Wednesday announced a ₹90,000 crore liquidity injection into fund-starved discoms as part of a stimulus package to revive the country’s battered economy.

“The government has also decided to waive off the fixed charges and interstate transmission charges (by Power Grid Corp. of India) against the power not drawn from NTPC, DVC and other CPSE from the period from 24 March 2020 to 17-05-2020," power minister Raj Kumar Singh said on Twitter.

The waiving of ₹0.22 per unit inter-state electricity transmission charges by state-owned Power Grid Corp of India Ltd may result in a savings of around ₹1,400 crore for discoms.

State-owned PFC and REC will infuse the liquidity by raising ₹90,000 crore from the markets against the receivables of discoms.

"For the discoms, the amount may be small but useful for them as they can use the funds to pay the generators and transmission companies", Care Ratings said in a note to its investors.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated