Power Finance Board approves raising of up to 80,000 Cr in FY24 via bonds

Power Finance Board approves raising of up to ₹80,000 Cr in FY24 via bonds2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 08:32 PM IST
The board of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) gave its approval on Tuesday to the raising of funds from both domestic and foreign currency borrowings, including bonds, term loans, and commercial paper, for the fiscal year 2023–24 (FY24). The proposal to borrow up to ₹80,000 crore in the forthcoming fiscal year 2023–2024, excluding funds earned from extra budgetary resources (EBR), has been accepted by the board.
