Power Finance Corporation (PFC), on Wednesday, announced a 23 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹5,829 crore (attributable to owners of company) compared to ₹4,727 crore in the same period last year.
The total operational revenue for Q3FY25 reached ₹26,798 crore, marking a 14% increase from ₹23,571 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.