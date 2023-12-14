Power Finance Corp stock delivered gains in 13 out of last 15 months; climbed over 400%
Out of the last 15 months (including December), the stock finished 13 in the green. During this period, the shares appreciated from ₹83.70 apiece to ₹423 apiece, resulting in a gain of 405%.
Shares of Power Finance Corporation, the country's leading non-bank financial corporation, delivered whopping returns to their investors. The stock initiated its impressive rally in October of the previous year and notably achieved positive growth in 13 months out of the subsequent 15, including the ongoing month of December.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started