PFC dividend history in FY23

In last one year, dividend declared by PFC shares is ₹10 per share. It declared dividend in last one year on four occasions. It traded ex-dividend stock on 9th June 2022 for payment of ₹1.25 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. Similarly, it traded ex-dividend stock on 1st September 2022 for payment of ₹2.25 interim dividend per equity share. Likewise, PFC shares traded ex-dividend stock on 24th November 2022 for ₹3 per share interim dividend to its shareholders. PFC stocks traded ex-dividend again on 24th February 2023 for ₹3.50 per share interim dividend payment.