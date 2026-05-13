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Power Finance Corporation Q4 results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from PSU stock's March quarter show?

Power Finance Corporation Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects disbursements to decline ~12% YoY and AUM growth of ~10% YoY. It further added that credit costs are expected to remain benign.

Saloni Goel
Updated13 May 2026, 11:19:07 AM IST
Power Finance Corporation Q4 results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from PSU stock's March quarter show?
Power Finance Corporation Q4 results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from PSU stock's March quarter show?

Power Finance Corporation Q4 results 2026 LIVE: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is slated to announce its March quarter results for the quarter ended March today, 13 May. The PSU company will consider the dividend payout along with earnings.

Ahead of earnings, PFC share price was trading on a flat note.

Power Finance Corporation Q4 Preview

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal expects a 13.5% rise in the PAT to 5796.7 crore, the brokerage said. Meanwhile, the net interest income (NII) could grow 23.7%, as per its estimates.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects disbursements to decline ~12% YoY and AUM growth of ~10% YoY. It further added that credit costs are expected to remain benign.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Power Finance Corporation's Q4 results.

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13 May 2026, 11:00:53 AM IST

Power Finance Corporation Q4 results LIVE: PSU stock to consider Q4 earnings today

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is slated to announce its March quarter results for the quarter ended March today, 13 May. The PSU company will consider the dividend payout along with earnings.

Power Finance CorporationIndian Stock MarketQ4 Results
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