Power Grid, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC among largest loser in Nifty-50 Stocks: Nifty PSE Index cracks 5%
Stock Market Today: Power Grid, Coal India, ONGC, NTPC were among largest loser in Nifty-50 Stocks as their share prices declined up to 6%. Amongst others SAIL, NMDC, REC, BHEL, LIC also corrected more than 5%. The expect the PSU index to correct by up to 15%.
Power Grid Corporation of India share price declined more than 6% while ONGC, Coal India, NTPC share price too fell more 3-5% on Wednesday. Power Grid , ONGC, Coal India, NTPC also stood amongst losers in the NIfty-50 stocks putting pressure on the entire PSU pack,
