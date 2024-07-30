Power Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit

Power Grid Corporation Share Price: Power Grid Corporation's share price hit over three upper circuits on Tuesday, July 30, after the state-owned power transmitter raised its capex (capital expenditure) guidance to more than ₹2 lakh crore by 2032. The public sector undertaking (PSU) reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), mainly due to higher income.
Power Grid Corp's chairman and managing director (MD) Ravindra Kumar (RK) Tyagi said in a post-earnings conference on July 29 that approximately 91 per cent of the projected capex will be allocated to the PSU's transmission business segment, with the remaining funds reserved for other key ventures.
