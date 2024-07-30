Power Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit

Power Grid Corporation Share Price: Power Grid Corporation's share price hit over three upper circuits on Tuesday, July 30, after the state-owned power transmitter raised its capex (capital expenditure) guidance to more than ₹2 lakh crore by 2032. The public sector undertaking (PSU) reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), mainly due to higher income.