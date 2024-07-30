Power Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit

  • Power Grid Corp reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to 3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25)

Nikita Prasad
Published30 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Trade Now
Power Grid's management has guided for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18,000 crore capex for FY25
Power Grid’s management has guided for ₹18,000 crore capex for FY25

Power Grid Corporation Share Price: Power Grid Corporation's share price hit over three upper circuits on Tuesday, July 30, after the state-owned power transmitter raised its capex (capital expenditure) guidance to more than 2 lakh crore by 2032. The public sector undertaking (PSU) reported a rise of 3.52 per cent in its consolidated net profit to 3,723.92 crore for the April-June quarter of fiscal 2024-25 (Q1FY25), mainly due to higher income.

Power Grid Corp's chairman and managing director (MD) Ravindra Kumar (RK) Tyagi said in a post-earnings conference on July 29 that approximately 91 per cent of the projected capex will be allocated to the PSU's transmission business segment, with the remaining funds reserved for other key ventures. 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹46.75 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹185.27 T

2 of 7Read Full Story
633

3 of 7Read Full Story
$10 B

4 of 7Read Full Story
137

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹37 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
13

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:30 Jul 2024, 05:38 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsPower Grid Corp projects capex guidance of over ₹2 lakh crore by 2032; stock hits 3% upper circuit

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

183.00
03:56 PM | 30 JUL 2024
2.8 (1.55%)

Bharat Electronics

318.00
03:59 PM | 30 JUL 2024
-3.35 (-1.04%)

Tata Steel

164.05
03:46 PM | 30 JUL 2024
1.2 (0.74%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

348.50
03:58 PM | 30 JUL 2024
10.7 (3.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fine Organic Industries

5,875.45
03:47 PM | 30 JUL 2024
522.2 (9.75%)

Computer Age Management Services

4,692.20
03:51 PM | 30 JUL 2024
409.8 (9.57%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

200.00
03:57 PM | 30 JUL 2024
17.1 (9.35%)

Kansai Nerolac Paints

304.85
03:44 PM | 30 JUL 2024
23.35 (8.29%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,864.001,030.00
    Chennai
    70,451.001,094.00
    Delhi
    69,970.00-409.00
    Kolkata
    70,933.001,303.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue