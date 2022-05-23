Power Grid Corporation finalises dividend: 5 things to know

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited informed about the final dividend recommendations to Indian bourses citing, "It is informed that Board in its meeting held on 21st May, 2022 has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per share (i.e. @ 22.50% on the paid up equity share capital} for the financial year 2021-22 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM. This final dividend is in addition to the 1st Interim Dividend of Rs. 7 .00 per share (including Special Dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share) i.e. @ 70% on the paid up equity share capital paid on 11th January, 2022 and 2nd Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.50 per share (i.e. @ 55% on the paid up equity share capital) paid on 8th March, 2022 for the financial year 2021-22."