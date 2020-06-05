Power Grid Corporation of India share price down 0.24% at 09:59 today

Power Grid Corporation of India share price down 0.24% at 09:59 today1 min read . 10:04 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.75% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were down -0.24% at 09:59 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded -0.24% lower at ₹168.80, giving it a market capitalization of ₹88,309.23 crore.
The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.7%. Among related stocks, NTPC rose 0.63%, PTC rose 2.1%, and TORNTPOWER rose 0.09%.
At day's low, Power Grid Corporation of India shares fell as much as -2.57% to ₹164.85, after opening at ₹168.10. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at ₹169.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹164.85 to ₹169.10 on BSE.
On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of ₹216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of ₹153.30 to ₹174.00 while in the last week, between ₹158.30 to ₹169.85. 1.26 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of ₹8991.98 crore and profits of ₹2673.49 crore.
