Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.18% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +0.18% higher at 165.25, giving it a market capitalization of 86,452.02 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, NTPC fell 0.78%, PTC rose 1.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.96%.

At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 1.58% to 167.55, after opening at 165.95. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at 164.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 165.00 to 167.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of 216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of 129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of 153.30 to 174.00 while in the last week, between 156.15 to 168.30. 0.60 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of 8991.98 crore and profits of 2673.49 crore.

