Power Grid Corporation of India share price down -0.18% at 10:56 today1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2020, 10:58 AM IST
The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%
The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.18% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +0.18% higher at ₹165.25, giving it a market capitalization of ₹86,452.02 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.
The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, NTPC fell 0.78%, PTC rose 1.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.96%.
At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 1.58% to ₹167.55, after opening at ₹165.95. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at ₹164.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹165.00 to ₹167.55 on BSE.
On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of ₹216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of ₹153.30 to ₹174.00 while in the last week, between ₹156.15 to ₹168.30. 0.60 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of ₹8991.98 crore and profits of ₹2673.49 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated