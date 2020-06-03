Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Power Grid Corporation of India share price down -0.18% at 10:56 today
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.18% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market

Power Grid Corporation of India share price down -0.18% at 10:56 today

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.18% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +0.18% higher at 165.25, giving it a market capitalization of 86,452.02 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.18% at 10:56 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +0.18% higher at 165.25, giving it a market capitalization of 86,452.02 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.20% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, NTPC fell 0.78%, PTC rose 1.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.96%.

At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 1.58% to 167.55, after opening at 165.95. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at 164.95 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 165.00 to 167.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of 216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of 129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of 153.30 to 174.00 while in the last week, between 156.15 to 168.30. 0.60 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of 8991.98 crore and profits of 2673.49 crore.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated