Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +1.37% at 10:57 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +1.37% higher at ₹166.70, giving it a market capitalization of ₹87,210.60 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.02% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.07%.

The S&P BSE POWER was down -0.2%. Among related stocks, NTPC fell 1.16%, PTC rose 0.55%, and TORNTPOWER fell 0.31%.

At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 2.01% to ₹167.75, after opening at ₹166.00. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at ₹164.45 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹165.40 to ₹167.75 on BSE.

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of ₹216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of ₹153.30 to ₹174.00 while in the last week, between ₹156.75 to ₹168.30. 0.47 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of ₹8991.98 crore and profits of ₹2673.49 crore.

